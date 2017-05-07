SC seeks material for probe in renewal of flying licenses

The Supreme Court has sought "concrete material" in support of a plea seeking a CBI probe into alleged corruption in renewing licences of flying clubs between 2013 and 2015 across the country.



"You (petitioner) give us some concrete material. You have raised a very good cause and the point is where is the concrete material," a bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul said.



The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Rajasthan-resident Ram Babu Meena, who is taking pilot training.



The bench granted four weeks to Meena to provide additional material in support of the plea.



Meena has alleged that "institutionalised corruption" was prevalent in the process of recruitment of pilots into airlines as well.



The plea has sought a CBI probe into alleged corruption by Directorate General of Civil Aviation officials in the process of renewal and extension of flying clubs across country between 2013 and 2015 and misuse of the Commercial Pilot Licence Scholarship Scheme.



It has also sought a direction to conduct a common airline entry test for fresh commercial pilot licence holder, engineer, crew by an independent authority.



The petitioner also sought a direction to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to revisit and reform the scholarship scheme.



The petition also sought constitution of a judicial commission to re-examine training and licencing of pilot and aircraft maintenance engineer in civil aviation and working system of the DGCA.