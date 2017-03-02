SC seeks Gujarat's reply on plea over re-induction of 2 cops

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Gujarat government on a plea alleging that two police officers, accused in separate encounter cases, have been re-inducted in the force after superannuation.

“Issue notice returnable in two weeks,” a bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud said.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by former IPS officer Rahul Sharma alleging that two police officers - N K Amin and Tarun Barot - have been re-inducted as Superintendent of Police at Tapi district in Gujarat and Deputy Superintendent of Police in Railways, respectively.

The petition further alleged that Amin has faced trial in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Ishrat Jahan fake encounter killing cases and Barot was accused in the Sadiq Jaman and Ishrat Jahan encounter cases.

Amin, however, has been acquitted in the Sohrabuddin encounter case.

Both the cops have been re-employed on contractual basis with the police force.