SC restrains Srinivasan from attending BCCI meet

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo: Facebook)

The Supreme Court on Monday restrained former cricket administrators N Srinivasan and Niranjan Shah from attending the BCCI Special General Meeting, scheduled for 26 July.

The BCCI, however, supported Srinivasan and argued that the Lodha Panel cannot bar a nominee like Srinivasan. It said e attended the previous four meetings too but no one had questioned it, but when the former BCCI president spoke against the Lodha Panel, he has been barred from attending the meeting.
The apex court will decide whether the disqualified member can attend the meeting as a nominee of the state association.

