SC relief to BSP supremo Mayawati

In a relief to BSP supremo Mayawati, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court decision declining to go into the allegation against her that she made a statement to woo votes on caste and religious lines.



A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao dismissed the appeal against the order directing the petitioner to seek remedy in accordance with the law before the Election Commission.



Uttar Pradesh resident Neeraj Shankar Saxena had challenged the January 14 order of the high court which had granted liberty to the EC to proceed on any such complaint that may be received to assess whether such a statement was against the spirit of the Supreme Court judgement.



The high court had further directed that the EC shall proceed only after issuing a notice to the party concerned and verifying the contents of the allegation in accordance with the law, and hoped that such a decision shall be taken expeditiously by the poll panel.