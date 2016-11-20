SC rejects plea to allow Jallikattu

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea seeking to lift the ban on Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu during Pongal festivities, officials said.

The apex court said that the draft of the judgment was ready but it was not possible to pass the verdict before Saturday.

The court further said that it was “unfair to ask the bench to pass order”.

In Jallikattu, a bull vaulter is expected to hang on to the bull's hump for a stipulated distance or for a minimum of three jumps made by the bull.

The Supreme Court in May 2014 banned Jallikattu.

The court held that bulls cannot be used as performing animals either for Jallikattu or for bullock cart races anywhere in the country.

There has been a growing demand for holding the bull-taming sport this year on the occasion of Pongal on January 14. Jallikattu is an integral part of the Pongal festivities.

Political parties have been pressing the Centre as well as the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to let people hold the sport. Protests have been held in the state in support of the sport.

