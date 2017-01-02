SC refuses urgent hearing on postponing of budget

The Supreme Court on Friday turned down the plea seeking an urgent hearing on postponement of the Union Budget presentation ahead of Assembly polls in five states.

The apex court said that it will lay down the law whenever the petition comes up.

Seven opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal-United, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal and the DMK have sought are demanding that the Union Budget be deferred till after March 8 contending that fiscal exercise ahead of assembly elections in five states will give an unfair advantage to the BJP and its allies.

A delegation comprising leaders of the the seven parties met Chief Election Commissioner Syed Nasim Ahmad Zaidi on Thursday.

Instead of usual February 28, the budget this year is scheduled to be presented on February 1, only days before the assembly elections go underway in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur between February 4 and March 8.

With inputs from agencies