SC refuses to extend deadline for disposing unsold liquor in Bihar

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to extend the July 31 deadline for disposing of unsold liquor stock in Bihar.



A division bench of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar dismissed the plea by the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies seeking more time for the state's liquor manufacturers to dispose of over 2.8 lakh bottles of liquor as this would cause an immense financial loss to them.



The Bihar government had opposed the demand, claiming the firms were indulging in illegal liquor trade.



A vacation bench of the Supreme Court had earlier modified a order and permitted manufacturers in Bihar to sell their unsold stocks till July 31 outside the state in view of the total prohibition imposed by the Nitish Kumar government on April 1 last year.

