SC orders medical examination of Justice CS Karnan

The Supreme Court on Monday constituted a medical board in Kolkata to examine the mental health condition of Justice C S Karnan.

The order was passed after Justice Karnan defied the court's order again and did not appear before the top court on Monday.

A seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar has asked the medical board to examine Karnan on 5 May and to submit the report by 8 May.

The next hearing on the matter is on 9 May.

The apex court has directed the West Bengal Director General of Police to constitute a team of police personnel that would assist the medical board in conducting the medical examination.

The top court also directed all courts, tribunals, commissions across country not to consider any order passed by Justice Karnan.

Justice Karnan faces contempt of court after he named 20 corrupt judges of the country earlier this year and sought an investigation alleging corruption in the judiciary.

When he appeared in the Supreme Court in March, Justice Karnan refused to respond to the contempt notice and later went on to summon all seven judges in a hearing that he held at his Kolkata residence.