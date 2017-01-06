The Supreme Court on Friday ordered Maxis owner Anantha Krishnan, who bought the majority shares of Aircel, and its Director Ralph Marshal to appear in court on Jan 27 or the company’s 2G license will be cancelled.

A bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar observed: “If T Ananthakrishnan and Ralps Marshall of Maxis fail to appear in court on Jan 27, the 2G license granted to Aircel in 2006 shall be seized,” the apex court said.

The SC also asked the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) to devise ways to avoid adverse impact on Aircel subscribers by provisionally transferring 2G licence to others.

With inputs from agencies