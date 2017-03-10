SC judge bats for skill training in juvenile homes

Highlighting the challenges faced in the rehabilitation of children, Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur on Saturday advocated the introduction of skill training in juvenile homes to help the troubled children out.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the third northern region roundtable consultation on effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, Lokur said many organisations and individuals are now supporting the idea due to awareness campaigns.

"We are focusing on the rehabilitation of children over the last few years. This a huge task and there is a challenge ahead of us," said Lokur who is also the Chairman of juvenile justice committee of the apex court.

Lokur called upon officers and other responsible persons to visit juvenile homes in order to help needy children.

He also expressed concern over child trafficking and asked the police, administration other government departments and agencies to work together to fight the menace.

(With inputs from agencies)