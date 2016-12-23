SC forms panel on recruitment of judges in lower judiciary

The Supreme Court has set up a committee of judges to look into the issue of bringing uniformity in the recruitment process of judicial officers in the lower judiciary across the country.



A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said the committee would deal with issues like fixing the date on which advertisements for filling up the vacancies would be issued, dates of examination, interviews, issuance of the appointment letter and the joining date.



Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, who is amicus curiae in the matter, pointed out to the court that the matter relating to appointment of judges in subordinate judiciary has not been listed for hearing for quite some time and there was a need to bring uniformity in the selection process.



He said a similar schedule was drawn up by the apex court by its judgment on January 4, 2007, but it has not been compiled by the states including the High Courts in letter and spirit.



The top court by its January 4, 2007 judgment had said that the process for the recruitment of judicial officer in the subordinated judiciary including for the posts of district judges would commence on March 31 of a calendar year and the entire process would concluded on October 31, the last date of joining for successful candidates.