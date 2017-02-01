SC denies plea seeking more time for Sasikala to surrender

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday denied a plea seeking more time for All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary VK Sasikala to surrender.

“SC refuses to entertain a plea of VK Sasikala seeking time to surrender for serving jail term in disproportionate assets (DA) case,” media reports stated.

“We do not intend to pass any order on this,” the apex court said, adding, “We are not going to change anything in the judgement”.

“Sasikala wanted some time to surrender to manage her affairs before going to jail”, Sasikala’s advocate KTS Tulsi said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday has convicted Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case. The court banned her from contesting elections for 10 years and awarded a four-year jail term.

Sasikala, who was elected General Secretary of AIADMK following the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, was elected leader of the legislature party on February 5.