SC defers hearing on postponing of Union Budget to Jan 23

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred till January 23 the hearing on a plea seeking postponement of the Union Budget presentation ahead of Assembly polls in five states.

The apex court had on January 6 refused an urgent hearing into the matter saying that they would decide the issue when it comes in its normal course and will lay down the law whenever the petition comes up.

The public suit by advocate ML Sharma came in the wake of the staggered election dates being announced for five state assemblies between February 4 and March 8.

Thus, presenting the budget now would violate the Model Code of Conduct which has come into force with the announcement of the election schedule, the petitioner contended.

Seven opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal-United, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal and the DMK have sought are demanding that the Union Budget be deferred till after March 8 contending that fiscal exercise ahead of assembly elections in five states will give an unfair advantage to the BJP and its allies.

A delegation comprising leaders of the seven parties met Chief Election Commissioner Syed Nasim Ahmad Zaidi on Thursday.

Instead of usual February 28, the budget this year is scheduled to be presented on February 1, only days before the assembly elections go underway in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur between February 4 and March 8.