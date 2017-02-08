  1. Home
SC declines to hear urgent plea against Sasikala

    IANS | New Delhi

    February 10, 2017 | 12:02 PM
VK Sasikala

AIADMK leader VK Sasikala(PHOTO: AFP)

 The Supreme Court on Friday declined to hold an urgent hearing of a plea seeking direction against AIADMK leader VK Sasikala being sworn-in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

A bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice N.V. Ramana and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said "sorry declined" as the petitioner urged the bench to hear the plea. 

The petitioner contended that Sasikala should not be sworn-in as the verdict on Karnataka government's plea challenging her acquittal in a disproportionate assets case was awaited. 

