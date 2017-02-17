SC commences hearing on question whether privacy is fundamental right

The Supreme Court on Wednesday commenced hearing on the question of whether right to privacy is a fundamental right -- a question pivotal to the challenge to the validity of the Aadhaar scheme.



A nine judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar will examine the nature of privacy as a right in context of two judgments of 1954 and 1962 which had held that right to privacy was not a fundamental right.



Besides, Chief Justice Khehar, the other judges on the bench are Justices J Chelameswar, SA Bobde, RK Agrawal , Rohinton Fali Nariman, Abhay Manohar Sapre, DY Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer.