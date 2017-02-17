  1. Home
SC commences hearing on question whether privacy is fundamental right

    July 19, 2017
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday commenced hearing on the question of whether right to privacy is a fundamental right -- a question pivotal to the challenge to the validity of the Aadhaar scheme.

A nine judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar will examine the nature of privacy as a right in context of two judgments of 1954 and 1962 which had held that right to privacy was not a fundamental right.

Besides, Chief Justice Khehar, the other judges on the bench are Justices J Chelameswar, SA Bobde, RK Agrawal , Rohinton Fali Nariman, Abhay Manohar Sapre, DY Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer.

