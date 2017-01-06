SC closes contempt case against Katju after unconditional apology

The Supreme Court on Friday closed a contempt proceedings against one of its former judge Justice Markandey Katju after receiving an unconditional apology from him.

"In view of the apology tendered, we accept and close the proceeding," stated the bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit.

Seventy-year-old Katju had said in his apology: "I offer my unconditional apology for publishing the above captioned writings and have deleted the same from my blog entries on Facebook. I express my respect for the judicial appointment process and for the judiciary as an institution of governance.”

The apology was read out in the courtroom by senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan, who was appearing for him.

Katju, however, added that he was prepared to read it in the open court if he was called upon to do so.