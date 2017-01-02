SC bars political parties from using religion to seek votes

The Supreme Court in a landmark judgment on Monday said that political parties cannot seek votes on basis of caste, community, religion or language.

“SC in majority verdict holds that any appeal for votes on ground of religion amounts to corrupt practices under electoral laws,” the apex court said.

“Relation between an individual and God is an independent choice,” it added.

“A constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Justice TS Thakur by a 4:3 majority passed the order on the basis of Section 123(3) of the Representation of People's Act,” according to media reports.

The SC verdict could have a huge impact in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election.