Saudi Arabia's ambassador to India Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati met Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi here on Monday and the two discussed various issues related to this year's Haj pilgrimage.

A total of 170,000 Indians can go for the annual pilgrimage.



According to a statement, Naqvi stated that safety of devotees will be the government's priority.



Various issues such as visa process, accommodation and transport facilities for the pilgrims were discussed in the meeting, the statement said.