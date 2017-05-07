Satyendra Jain paid Rs.2 cr to Arvind Kejriwal, claims Kapil Mishra

Ousted Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday alleged that he saw AAP leader Satyendra Jain pay Rs. 2 crore to Arvind Kejriwal. In a press conference at Raj Ghat, Mishra also claimed that Jain had settled land deals worth Rs 50 crore for Kejriwal’s relative.

The press conference came after Mishra’s meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over the water tanker scam. Raising questions over the timing of his outster, Mishra claimed that he was sacked after he spoke out against the corruption within the AAP party. “I could have been sacked before too. I was being praised initially by every AAP leader. There were no talks of me being sacked. Now the timing of the sacking raises questions,” he said. The former minister said that he was ready to give evidence to the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate regarding his claims.