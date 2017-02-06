'Sasikala wrote an apology letter to Jaya': CM

Intensifying the attack on VK Sasikala, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday claimed she had apologised through a letter to Jayalalithaa while being readmitted to the party after being expelled in 2011.

Reading out the letter, purportedly written by Sasikala, amid a huge crowd, Panneerselvam said Sasikala had been dismissed from AIADMK by Jayalalithaa for alleged anti-party activities, and she had also reportedly left Poes Garden, Jayalalithaa's residence.

Panneerselvam said Sasikala had mentioned that certain persons had created rift with Jayalalithaa while staying with her.

Sasikala, who was readmitted in 2012, said the differences had cropped up without her knowledge. Their "betrayal" was "unforgivable" and she had always desired 'Akka's' (elder sister) welfare, Sasikala was quoted as saying in the 'letter' by Panneerselvam.

Sasikala had said in the letter that she was not interested in joining politics nor did she aspire for any party post. She had also said that she was neither interested in contesting elections or becoming a Minister.

"I have already dedicated my life to Akka. I want to be a true thangai (younger sibling) for Akka and will live this life for her," Sasikala was quoted as saying in the 'letter' by Panneerselvam.