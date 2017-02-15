On her way to Bengaluru jail, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary VK Sasikala visited Jayalalithaa's memorial on Wednesday and turned emotional while paying homage to the latter.

“Sasikala turns emotional at Jayalalithaa's memorial,” media reports stated, adding, “She will travel by road from Chennai to Bengaluru”.

Sasikala left Poes Garden residence on Wednesday morning in a car.

Meanwhile, party leaders are hopeful of AIADMK government formation in Tamil Nadu.

“I am hopeful E Palaniswami will be invited by the Governor to form government,” KA Sengottaiyan, a loyalist of Sasikala, said.

“AIADMK members are united” to face any challenge, Sengottaiyan added.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday has denied a plea seeking more time for Sasikala to surrender.

Sasikala, who was elected General Secretary of AIADMK following the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, was elected leader of the legislature party on February 5.