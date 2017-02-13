Sasikala convicted in corruption case, CM dream shattered

In a major setback for AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala, the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday convicted her in a case of disproportionate assets, thus crushing her dream of becoming the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

A Supreme Court division bench set aside a Karnataka High Court order staying Sasikala's conviction by a trial court.

Sasikala will now have to surrender after which she will be taken into custody and serve her remaining jail time.

The apex court’s verdict came on an appeal by the Karnataka government in the disproportionate assets case involving former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and others.

The appeal was crucial as according to reports, Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao was waiting for the Judgment in the case before calling Sasikala to form the government and end the ongoing political turmoil in the state.

The Karnataka government has challenged a May 11, 2015 Karnataka High Court order acquitting late Chief Minister J Jayalalithha, Sasikala and her two relatives VN Sudhakaran and Elavarasi for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 66.65 crore during Jayalalithaa's first term as Chief Minister (1991-1996).

The verdict on the Karnataka government's plea was reserved on June 7, 2016.

The high court by its verdict had reversed a September 27, 2014 trial court Judgment which had sentenced Jayalalithaa to four years in jail and imposed a Rs 100 crore fine after a trial that lasted for 18 years.

Sasikala, who was elected General Secretary of AIADMK following the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, was elected leader of the legislature party on February 5.