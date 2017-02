V K Sasikala, the former aide of J Jayalalithaa, may take over as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, according to several media reports.

The decision to replace O Paneerselvam as the state Chief Minister will be taken after a crucial meeting of the Tamil Nadu's ruling party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legislators on Sunday.

Sasikala was named the general secretary of AIADMK soon after Jayalalithaa’s death on December 31.