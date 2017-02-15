Sasikala surrenders in Bengaluru jail, vows to return

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala, convicted for corruption, on Wednesday surrendered before a trial court set up in the prison complex in Bengaluru.

Sasikala gave herself up at the Central Jail on the city's southern outskirts with her relatives Elavarasi and VN Sudhakaran after reaching from Chennai by road.

One official said Sasikala underwent a medical check-up.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted Sasikala in a disproportionate assets case. She and two of her relatives will be lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail to serve the remainder of their term.

The apex court on Wednesday rejected a plea by Sasikala seeking more time to surrender after it upheld her conviction in the disproportionate assets case by a trial court.

A bench headed by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose declined the plea as senior counsel KTS Tulsi mentioned it before the court.

The apex court on Tuesday, while holding Sasikala and two others guilty of amassing disproportionate assets, had directed her to surrender to the trial court to undergo her remaining sentence.