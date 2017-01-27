Sasikala condoles death of 14 Army men in avalanche

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala on Friday condoled the death of 14 Army men in an avalanche in Kashmir.

"It is a matter of deep regret that 14 Army men who are involved in protecting the Indian borders have died in an avalanche in Kashmir," she said in a statement.

She also regretted that a native of Tamil Nadu, B Ilavarasan of Thanjavur district, was one of those killed.

The Army men were involved in protecting the country from enemies, she pointed out and hailed their sacrifice.

The bodies of four missing soldiers were recovered on Friday from avalanche-hit Gurez sector in Kashmir, taking the death toll in the incident to 14.