  1. Home
  2. India

Sanjay Mitra to be next Defence Secretary

  • IANS

    IANS | New Delhi

    May 10, 2017 | 07:21 PM
Sanjay Mitra

Sanjay Mitra (Photo: Facebook)

Road and Transport Secretary Sanjay Mitra will be the next Defence Secretary, it was announced on Wednesday.

Mitra, a 1982 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, will succeed G Mohan Kumar whose tenure ends May 24, said a government order.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Can Glen Maxwell-led Kings XI Punjab qualify for the IPL playoffs?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.