Sanjay Mitra to be next Defence Secretary

Road and Transport Secretary Sanjay Mitra will be the next Defence Secretary, it was announced on Wednesday.
Mitra, a 1982 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, will succeed G Mohan Kumar whose tenure ends May 24, said a government order.
