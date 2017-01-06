Samajwadi Party war: Shivpal meets Akhilesh ahead of UP polls

In an apparent last minute attempt to end the internal war in the Samajwadi Party, party leader Shivpal Yadav on Friday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.



Earlier, Shivpal Yadav and Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh, the two men Akhilesh Yadav is bitterly opposed to, were closeted with party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav at the latter's residence.



Shivpal Yadav then drove to the residence of the Chief Minister, who has revolted against his father Mulayam Singh and virtually wrested control of the state's ruling party.



What transpired between Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav is not known.



Party sources said Amar Singh has offered to quit all party posts in a bid to salvage some lost respect for Mulayam Singh.



So far Mulayam Singh has overruled all demands to axe Amar Singh.



Rajya Sabha member Ram Gopal Yadav, who has emerged as the mentor of Akhilesh Yadav, has ruled out any reconciliation between the two factions in the Samajwadi Party.



Ram Gopal Yadav is set to meet the Election Commission on Friday to give proof that Akhilesh Yadav enjoys majority support in the party and so deserved the party symbol, the cycle.