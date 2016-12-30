Samajwadi Party staring at split as party feud intensifies

The ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) appeared headed for a split on Friday as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav raised the banner of revolt against his father and party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.



Party sources have conceded that all "fire fighting measures have failed".



With the warring factions headed by Akhilesh Yadav and state Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav refusing to retreat, the party is facing its toughest crisis yet since its inception 25 years ago.



Shivpal on Thursday midnight released a list of 68 more 'official' candidates of the party for the state assembly eletions due early next year, virtually shutting all doors for some settlement with Akhilesh, his nephew.



With state assembly elections round the corner, the dispute augurs ill for the party, which till not so long ago was claiming to return to power, the sources said.



Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav has called a meeting of the party's core group where he is likely to take stock of the situation and decide the future course of action, in consultation with his close aides.