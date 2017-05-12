Salute to 'God's angels' on International Nurses Day!

Messages, quotes, and memes acknowledging the valuable contribution of nurses to the society and the healthcare sector flooded Twitter on International Nurses Day celebrated across the globe every year on 12 May.

The hashtag ‘International Nurses Day’ was among the top trending topics on the micro blogging site since morning as individuals, corporates, NGOs and government departments lauded the contribution of nurses.

May 12 is observed as International Nurses Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, founder of modern nursing. Here are some of the top tweets:

“All respect to the wonderful Indian nurses. True ministering angels,” tweeted journalist and wuthor Nistula Hebbar.

“Save one life and you're a hero, save one hundred lives and you're a nurse." Greetings to the Nursing fraternity on #InternationalNursesDay,” tweeted the National Students Union of India (NSUI).

“May your scrubs be comfy, your patients patient and your night shifts never on a full moon,” said another Twitter user.

“Nurses are God's angels here on Earth. RT if agree,” was another popular tweet.

“Constant attention by a good nurse may be just as important as a major operation by a surgeon,” read a colourful poster by a user.

“Nurses may not be angels, but they are the next best thing. A day to acknowledge their efforts,” read another.

Some added a dose of humour in their tweets.

“Happy nurses day to all the mean nurses too!” posted a user along with a cartoon of a grumpy nurse warning patients to not press the call button again and again.

“Best way to lose weight without stress,” tweeted another user referring to the fact that nurses are always on their feet with no time to relax.

And then there were some who raised pertinent questions regarding the safety and well-being of the nurses themselves.

“Nurses r (are) highly prone 2 (to) comm. (communicable) diseases for being in direct contact wid (with) patients & still r (are) deprived of med (medical) benefits,” tweeted a user.

Taking the point further, another user said: “Nurses should take care of themselves first as they are always busy taking care of us. Wishing good health to all!”