Salman Rushdie's 'The Golden House' to release in September

After Arundhati Roy, it is now author Salman Rushdie's turn to return to the literary world this year with his new book "The Golden House", slated to be released in September, said a statement by Penguin Random House on Tuesday.



The forthcoming from Salman Rushdie is a breathtaking new novel on a sprawling canvas. A modern-day thriller, it follows a mysteriously wealthy family from Bombay (now Mumbai) that is desperately seeking to forget the tragedy they left behind as they feverishly reinvent themselves in New York City.



Copiously detailed, sumptuously inventive, brimming with all the razzle-dazzle that imbues his fiction with the lush ambience of a fable.



"The Golden House is about where we were before 26/11, where we are today and how we got here. Here is a book that asks us -- in a post-truth world -- if facts and authenticity are necessarily the same thing, while never ceasing to be both resonant and entertaining," the publishing house said in a statement.



The book will be published in India by Penguin Random House which acquired the subcontinent rights from the Wylie Agency.



"The book dissects the cultural and political vacuum in which a generation -- whose frame of reference for globalisation has increasingly been coloured by conflict -- must perform an intense balancing act," Meru Gokhale, Editor-in-Chief at Penguin Random House India said in a statement.



Salman Rushdie had earlier won the Booker Prize in 1981 and Best of the Booker Prize in 2008 for his book "Midnight's Children".



Some of his other critically acclaimed and bestseller are "The Satanic Verses", "Haroun and the Sea of Stories", "The Moor's Last Sigh" and his recent "Two Years, Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights".



His memoir, Joseph Anton, published in 2012 and became an acclaimed bestseller.