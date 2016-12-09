  1. Home
Saibaba temple gets Rs.9.84 crore as donations in 9 days

    PTI | Shirdi

    January 3, 2017 | 05:36 PM

The famous Saibaba temple here has received Rs 9.84 crore in donations between December 25 and January 2, a period during which more than nine lakh devotees visited the shrine, an official said on Tuesday.

Sachin Tambe, a member of the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), said of the total amount Rs 5.35 crore was received in temple's various donation boxes, Rs 1.49 crore at counters through debit cards (Rs 27.32 lakh), cheques/drafts (Rs 65 lakh) and online (Rs 6.33 lakh).

Among other modes, Rs 1.23 crore came through paid darshan passes (VIP) and Rs 2.31 lakh through money orders, Tambe added.

Apart from cash donations, the trust also received gold, silver ornaments and other items.

One Chhathisgarh-based devotee donated a golden plate (thali) weighing over 1kg, while a local woman, Sureskh Ranmale, gifted a gold-made mat to the temple, he said.

