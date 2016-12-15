Reacting to Jammat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said such exercises have been carried out by Pakistan earlier as well and only a credible crackdown on terror outfits will prove its sincerity to fight terrorism.

“Detention of Hafiz Saeed, others has been done by Pakistan in the past also; only a credible crack down on terror outfits will be proof of its sincerity,” MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

Jammat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of Mumbai terror attack, was placed under house arrest in Lahore on Monday, his outfit said.

Punjab government's Home Department issued the detention order of Saeed and Lahore Police reached JuD headquarters in Chauburji to implement the order, it said.

Punjab government's action comes amidst pressure from the Trump administration to act against terror.

The US has clearly told Islamabad that in case of not taking action against JuD and Saeed, it may face sanctions.

JuD is the front for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit which is responsible for numerous terror attacks in India, including the Mumbai terror strike of November 26,2008, which was masterminded by Saeed.

JuD has already been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the United States in June 2014.