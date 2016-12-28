  1. Home
Saddam Hussain tries to get Aadhaar card for Osama Bin Laden, held

In a bizarre incident, a Rajasthan man named Saddam Hussain was caught for trying to make an Aadhaar card for the slain Al-Qaeda terror chief Osama Bin Laden, officials said on Monday. 

Twenty five year old Hussain, who operates an Aadhaar card registration centre in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district allegedly, uploaded a blurred picture of Laden along with other details in a bid to get an Aadhaar card.

However, officials of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) got a whiff of the matter and reported the matter to police leading to his arrest.

The accused will be produced before a court and will be taken on remand for further interrogation into the matter, police said.

According to police, a case under the IT Act has been registered against Hussain.

