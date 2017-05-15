RSS using BJP to pursue fascist agenda, says CPI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) On Monday accused the RSS of using the Bharatiya Janata Party governments at the centre and states to pursue its "fascist" agenda.



Against this backdrop, the CPI also signaled a shift in its policy by announcing plans to mobilise and unite "all secular, democratic and Leftist forces in the country" to combat the RSS-BJP.



The CPI said that following the BJP victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and capturing power "through manipulation" in Goa and Manipur, it is clear that the RSS is directly behind the "fascistic offensive" using the Modi Government and the BJP-led governments in different states.



UP is almost burning since the government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took over without a single day free of attacks on Dalits, minorities and women, it said.



CPI National Council Secretary Atulkumar Anjan claimed that gangrapes and molestations are so rampant that women generally fear traveling in buses or trains even with their families in UP.



"All the organisations of the RSS have been given a free hand to launch any type of offensive to hasten the caste and communal polarisation. The administration and police either remain mute or extend help to RSS outfits in their offensive," he said after a weekend two-day CPI National Executive Committee at Karjat in Raigad, here followed by a daylong CPI Mumbai Executive Committee meeting on Monday.



By distracting peoples' attention through such divisive agenda, the centre is pushing through the remaining agenda of disastrous course of economic liberalization, with prices soaring while healthcare and education going out of reach of the masses, he added.



"The CPI NE feels that all secular, democratic and left forces, not merely the political parties but mass organizations, have to come together to counter the intensified offensive of the Modi Government and RSS Parivar," Anjan urged.