RSS defamation case: Hearing against Rahul adjourned

Hearing in the defamation case against Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, in connection with his alleged remarks accusing the RSS of assassinating Mahatma Gandhi was adjourned till March 3.

The trial is underway at Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi court, where Rahul Gandhi was present on Monday. The court had in November 2016 granted bail to the Congress leader on the basis of personal surety.

"Will be in Bhiwandi this morning before heading to Goa," Rahul Gandhi had tweeted earlier in the day.

The case against the Congress Vice President was filed by a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) functionary, Rajesh Kunte, over his speech in Bhiwandi on March 6, 2014.

During his party's rally the Congress leader had allegedly then said: "The RSS people had killed Gandhi."

The court had granted him bail after he appeared before it at the last hearing.