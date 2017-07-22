Rs. 2 lakh each for families of building crash, flood victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the victims of the Mumbai building collapse that left 17 persons dead.

“The Prime Minister has approved Rs. 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to a building collapse in Ghatkopar,” the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The PMO also announced Rs. 50,000 each for those injured.

At least 17 people died and 28 were injured on 25 July when a four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.

Also, the Prime Minister announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of those who lost their lives in the Assam and Rajasthan floods.

The PMO also announced Rs. 50,000 each for those seriously injured. The floods in Assam have claimed the lives of over 50 people, while more than 15 have died in Rajasthan.