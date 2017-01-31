Rs.1,500-crore defence unit to be set up in MP district

The Defence Ministry would be setting up its unit of national importance in Madhya Pradesh at Morena district's Kailaras and Sabalgarh tehsil areas, Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Narendra Singh Tomar said here today.



The Defence Ministry would spend Rs. 1500 crore on the proposed unit, the Minister said in a statement here welcoming MP government's decision to allot land for the same.



"The proposed Defence Ministry Unit would be set up on a 969.735 hectare geographically secured, strategic and technically suited land with an investment of Rs 1500 crore," he said.



Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has already allotted 334.584 hectare revenue land for the purpose.



The Cabinet has decided to hand over 334.584 hectare free of cost, acquired 34.745 hectare private land and has sent a proposal to give 600.406 hectare forest land in exchange of as much revenue land, to the Defence Ministry for the proposed unit.



The government has already sent the proposal for the diversion of forest land to the Union Environment Ministry for the purpose and the same is in the last phase of approval, Tomar, who is a Lok Sabha member from Gwalior, added.