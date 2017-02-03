  1. Home
Robert Vadra made Rs.50 crore illegal profit from land deal, says report

    New Delhi

    April 28, 2017 | 02:51 PM
Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra (PHOTO: Twitter)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra made an "illegal profit" of over Rs.50 crore from a 2008 land deal without investing a penny, according to a panel that probed suspect Haryana land deals.

