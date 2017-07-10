RJD MLAs protest against Nitish outside Bihar assembly

RJD legislators staged protests outside the Bihar assembly on Friday ahead of the floor test of the Nitish Kumar government and described him as the "Chief Minister of the Sangh".

Nitish Kumar along with the BJP formed the new government on Thursday after dumping the RJD-Congress' Grand Alliance on Wednesday.

Shouting slogans and carrying placards, the Rashtriya Janata Dal legislators stood at the main entrance of the assembly, protesting against Nitish Kumar.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashjwi Yadav also joined them.

He accused Nitish Kumar of cheating the people of Bihar and called him "Chief Minister of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)".

"He cheated and betrayed the people of the state who gave him massive mandate. He played dirty politics. He just looked for an excuse to defame us and join the NDA," Tejashwi Yadav said before entering the House.

"Everyone can see how he switched sides. Earlier he used to speak of Sangh-mukt Bharat and now he is the Chief Minister of the Sangh. He has changed his stand from 'Hey Ram' to 'Jai Shri Ram'," he said.

He also told reporters that he would raise the issue inside the House. He accused the BJP of corruption charges.

Some RJD legislators shouted slogans like "Nitish Kumar hai hai", "Nitish Kumar dhokhebaaz (unreliable).

According to party leaders, RJD planned to stage protest inside the state assembly and will walk out before Nitish Kumar proved his majority on the floor of the house.

Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi have reached in the state assembly.

