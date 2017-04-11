Rijiju unfurls 107-foot tall tricolour at Attari-Wagah border

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday unfurled a 107-foot tall tricolour near the Indo-Pak border at Attari-Wagah.

After unfurling the flag at the integrated checkpost here, the Minister of State for Home told reporters he was here to take stock of security arrangements, besides inspecting the checkpost and meeting with BSF officers.

The minister said he would also interact with traders engaged in import and export business with Pakistan and hear out their trade-related problems.

To a query on frequent incidents of stone pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, Rijiju blamed "some elements sitting in Pakistan" which have created WhatsApp groups to create trouble.

"Indian intelligence agencies are monitoring them very closely and will shortly do the needful in this regard," said Rijiju.

On the killing and mutilation of two soldiers, he said the government would always extend support to their families.

Rijiju said a scanner will be installed at the checkpost to scan goods being imported from Pakistan.

