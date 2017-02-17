Rijiju lays foundation stone for NIDM building

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Friday laid the foundation stone of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) building.

He said the NIDM had come a long way due to its hard work and was sure to reach newer heights in the future. The laying of foundation stone

of NIDM was just a beginning, he said. An institute of national importance, the NIDM would get all support of the Ministry of Home Affairs for capacity building.

The Minister said the world expects India with its large size to play a leadership role in handling disasters. The NIDM got its recognition in 2003, followed by statutory status in 2005. Its role had become even more crucial in the wake of India’s vulnerability to natural disasters.

The Member Secretary, NDMA, R K Jain, said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and NIDM work as a team in the field of disaster.

The participation of community was equally important. The NIDM should focus on training and capacity building of communities and partner with other agencies, private and government, to increase its reach, he said.