Rijiju asks CAPFs to meet women's quota target

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Friday asked the Director Generals of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to recruit women according to the reservation set by the government.



The minister expressed his views in a review meeting with the chiefs of all seven CAPFs -- Central Industrial Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal, National Security Guard and Assam Rifles -- here in the national capital.



"The CAPFs should make efforts to meet the target of women reservation set by the government. The senior officers of the forces should also visit the Border Outposts and operational headquarters on regular basis to raise the morale of their personnel," Rijiju said.



Issues like raising of additional battalions, setting up of regional centres and hubs, cadre review of the forces, housing issues related to personnel, representation of women in forces, review of BSF Air Wing, training centers, filling up of vacancies, construction of roads in difficult areas and issues related to procurement of land, among others were also discussed in the meeting.



The minister assured that the Home Ministry would look into the issues raised by the forces and try to do best possible in each case.



He also emphasised on the due representation of women in the CAPFs. An action taken report on the previous meeting held on April 19, 2016 was also discussed.



Addressing the meeting, Rijiju said the government appreciates the dedication of the forces and is making all efforts to boost their morale by taking care of them.