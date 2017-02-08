Restrictions after clashes between NC, BJP

Authorities imposed restrictions and shut educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir's Kalakote town on Wednesday following clashes between National Conference and BJP activists.



Prohibitory orders will remain in force in the town, in Rajouri district, until further orders, officials said. All schools and colleges have been closed.



The clashes erupted on Tuesday over fresh delimitation of the Panchayat wards.



Some National Conference activists accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to tailor fresh delimitation of the wards to suit itself.



One person was hospitalized after the violence.



Kalakote is represented in the state assembly by BJP's Abdul Ghani Kohli, who is also the Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Minister.



Jammu and Kashmir is likely to hold Panchayat elections in March-April as the term of the elected Panchayat members expired in July last year.