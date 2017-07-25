Renowned scientist Yash Pal dies at 90

Renowned Indian scientist Professor Yash Pal has passed away at his Noida home, family sources said on Tuesday. He was 90.

Yash Pal passed away late on Monday night.

He was born in 1926 in Jhang, now in Pakistan, and was raised in Kaithal in what is now Haryana.

Known for his contribution to the study of cosmic rays, he had graduated with a master's degree in Physics from Panjab University in 1949.

He gained a PhD degree in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1958.

He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1976 for his contribution to science and space technology.

In October 2011, he was awarded the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for excellence in public administration, academics and management.

