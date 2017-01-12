Relations with China normal, boundary issue talks on: Rijiju

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that relation with China is normal and talks related to the boundary issues are going on.



"We have normal relations with China expect that there are some land boundary issues. We are very hopeful that our special representatives from India and China will be able to find solutions," Rijiju told journalists on being asked if integrated check-post (ICP) would be also opened up with China.



The minister, who laid the foundation stone for a Rs 92.34-crore integrated check-post at the India-Bangladesh international border here to boost bilateral ties, said India will open more ICPs and "border haat" stations in some more areas along the international border with Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh.



"We (central government) want to ensure that the northeastern region is not deprived of its potential by keeping borders closed with the neighbouring countries. We want to open it up (trading points) to boost trade and ensure development in the region," Rijiju said.



He also said that the Centre is reviewing the security situation in poll-bound Manipur.



"We are reviewing the situation and the state government in Manipur must ensure the public law and order, so that Assembly elections can be conducted peacefully," he said.



The minister said the central government is supporting with all kinds of forces and additional resources to ensure peaceful elections and normalcy in Manipur.



About 300 trucks and oil tankers proceeding from Jiribam, adjacent to Assam, under armed escort of Central Reserve Police Force and Seema Suraksha Bal personnel were attacked along NH-37.



Some weeks back, two drivers were injured in a similar attack while some vehicles were also damaged as the militants fired from automatic rifles. However, no arrests were made.



The United Naga Council on November 1 imposed an indefinite economic blockade on the Imphal-Dimapur (NH-2) and Imphal-Jiribam (NH-37) highways to protest against the Manipur government's move to create seven new districts by bifurcating the Naga-dominated areas.