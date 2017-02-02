Rathore for better synergy among media platforms

Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday pitched for enhanced "synergy" among TV, radio and web platforms so as to widen the reach of media, as he exhorted the sector experts to adopt "out of the box" thinking to achieve it.



"We are moving forward on the mission of digital media as an vision by our government. And, we need to reach out to not just urban population but also rural audience.



"So, if I take the example of DD Kissan, we need to ensure that TV transmission is also available on YouTube and link with the radio, so that it can be accessed by the intended audience in case one of the platforms is not available," he said.



The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting was addressing a gathering at the opening ceremony of 23rd International Conference and Exhibition on Terrestrial and Satellite Broadcasting organised by Broadcast Engineering Society here.



"Hence, what I would like to suggest is that we need a out-of-the-box thinking and need to have synergy among TV, radio and other online platforms," Rathore said.



The Minister also shared an incident to emphasise the growing influence of social media.



"Today, one can broadcast news live through Facebook.



And, if that person is good and can create a pattern, he or she can actually garner an audience," he said.



TRAI Chairman R S Sharma said the sector is on the "cusp of transformation".



"In our country, we already have cable lines, which can be used to carry broadband signals. We have already suggested the government in this regard. We are also working on set-top box inter-operability.



"Also, we are bringing in a paper on ease of doing business both in television and broadcasting domains, as to (see) how we can further simplify procedure or what can be done away with," Sharma said.



Rajya Sabha Member Subhash Chandra said, "Linear TV is not going to fade away rather it will become a market place...



consumer is still the king and the success of new paradigms will depend on how well they adapt to changing technology."



The minister later also opened an exhibition at the conference which is being held February 2-4.