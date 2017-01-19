Ramdev beats Olympic medalist in a friendly bout

It was a sight that left many astonished. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev displayed rapid reflexes and agility as he defeated Beijing Olympic silver medalist Andrey Stadnik in an exhibition bout in the ongoing Season 2 of the Pro Wrestling League.



Wearing his customary saffron dhoti (wraparound) which he had pulled up to let his legs loose, Ramdev wowed the crowd as he effortlessly performed technical moves like take-down, one-leg hold and pin down to thrash Stadnik 12-0.



Ramdev also displayed some splendid yoga moves before beginning his friendly battle with the Ukrainian wrestler who is also a former European champion and had defeated Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar at the Beijing Olympics.



Since it was a friendly bout, Stadnik allowed Ramdev to have his way and didn’t go too harsh on the Yoga Guru. After getting smashed on the floor repeatedly, Stadnik gave up exactly two minutes after its commencement.