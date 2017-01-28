Ram temple will be built under constitutional provisions: Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Saturday said efforts will be made to ensure that Ram temple is constructed at Ayodhya.

“Efforts will be made to ensure that Ram temple is constructed under constitutional provisions,” Shah said as he released the party’s manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

He further said that the BJP will form teams at district levels to check "exodus" of people due to communal tensions.

Shah’s comment has come days after a similar statement was given by UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya assuring that a Ram temple will come up in Ayodhya.

However, a complaint against Maurya was lodged by the Congress with the Election Commission for flouting the instructions laid down by the poll panel.

Furthermore, Shah attacked the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) accusing it of siphoning off funds granted by the Centre and particularly targeted state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

“UP has been plundered by SP and BSP (Bahujan Samajwadi Party) for 15 years. In the race for development, UP has been left behind,” Shah said.

“Centre sanctioned Rs.1 lakh crore to UP but no development is seen on ground. Akhilesh Yadav will have to answer for problems faced by state where ruling party goons have grabbed land,” he added.

“Merely entering into alliance will not hoodwink people,” Shah said further as he mocked the Congress-SP alliance.

The BJP chief also said that his party was set to get two-third majority in the state election.

“BJP will form government in Uttar Pradesh with two-third majoritiy. We have come with a pledge to transform the state,” said Shah.

Uttar Pradesh will hold seven-phased assembly polls from February 11 to March 8.

(With inputs from agencies)