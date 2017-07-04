Ram Nath Kovind sworn in as India's 14th President

Ram Nath Kovind was on Tuesday sworn in as the 14th President of India with Chief Justice JS Khehar administering the oath of office in Parliament's Central Hall.

Immediately after the oath taking ceremony, Kovind, 71, exchanged the chair with Mukherjee to take over the top constitutional post of India - as the head of the state and supreme commander of the Indian Armed forces.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and outgoing Vice President M. Hamid Ansari and MPs were present in the Central Hall.

Kovind, former Bihar Governor, is the second Dalit President of India after KR Narayanan.

Kovind began the day by paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and was received by outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Union Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, Ambassadors and other diplomats, MPs and senior civil and military officers will be present at the ceremony.

After the ceremony concludes, Kovind will shift to his new residence-- the Rashtrapati Bhavan where he will receive an inter-services guard of honour in the forecourt while Mukherjee will leave for his new address - 10 Rajaji Marg.

