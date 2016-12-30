  1. Home
Ram Gopal Yadav at EC to claim 'cycle'

    IANS | New Delhi

    January 3, 2017 | 12:44 PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's camp on Tuesday met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi to stake claim on the Samajwadi Party's election symbol 'cycle'.

Ram Gopal Yadav is expected to meet the videos of the party's convention of Sunday to show that the decision to announce Akhilesh Yadav as its new National Working President was approved by most party workers.

On Monday, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav met the Election Commission officials to stake claim on the 'cycle' symbol.
 

Will the Yadav family feud hamper Samajwadi Party’s prospects in Uttar Pradesh polls?

